Woman Among 2 Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Two people including an aged woman were killed and a man sustained injuries in a road accident at Sial Morr, situated in Midh Ranjha police precincts on Friday.

Rescue 1122 sources said Muhammad Sqlain, son of Hayat (35) of Kot Momin; Basri Bibi (60), wife of Mazhar Ahmed of Sial Morr, and Mazhar (45), son of Moula Bakhsh were going somewhere on a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit them near Sial Morr.

As a result, Basri Bibi and Mazhar were killed on-the-spot while Sqlain sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital for fulfillment of legal requirement and treatment of the injured.

