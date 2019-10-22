Woman among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman were killed in separate incidents in Sahiwal and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Zahida Parveen (25) resident of Muhallah Wazirpur Sahiwal have a quarrel with her husband Muhammad Hussain over family affairs; on the day of incident Zahida Parveen ended herself by taking poison.

In another incident, a mentally sick man Rab Nawaz (40) got under the moving Bus and died near Chalyana Tehsil Bhalwal.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after legal formalities.