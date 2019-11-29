UrduPoint.com
Woman Among 2 Killed In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Woman among 2 killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people including a woman were killed in separate incidents of suicide and murder in Shahnikdar and Pai Khel police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman were killed in separate incidents of suicide and murder in Shahnikdar and Pai Khel police limits.

Police spokesman on Friday said that Malik Ameer alias Bijliwla resident of Shahnikdar Tehsil Sillanwali was doubtful about the character of his wife Sobia Bibi (32) and used to quarrel with her.

In desperation his wife Sobia ended her life by taking poison.

In another incident, on information police have recovered a dead body of child Shehr Yar (6) from Thal Canal. The deceased boy was missing from home for the last 7 days.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after medical formalities and started probe.

