Woman Among 2 Killed, One Hurt On Road In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Woman among 2 killed, one hurt on road in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Shahnikdar and Jhaal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Two persons including a woman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Shahnikdar and Jhaal Chakian police limits.

Police sources said on Thursday that Muhammad Amjad (34) of Shahnikdar town, along with his companion Muhammad Anwar, was riding a motorcycle on Sillanwali-Jhummra road when a recklessly driven vehicle hit the motorbike.

As a result, Muhammad Amjad died on-the-spot while the other was injured. The accused driver fled the scene.

In another accident, a speeding motorcycle rickshaw hit to death a pedestrian woman Manzooran Bibi of Hyderabad Town at Jhal Chakian Morr and fled.

The inured was shifted to THQ hospital. Police have registered separate cases.

