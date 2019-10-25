Woman among 2 murdered, 2 injured in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people including a woman were murdered while another two injured in separate incidents of firing in Jauhrabad and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said Friday Zulfiqar Ali resident of Rehman colony along with his wife Razzia Bibi was present at home when some unknown armed persons entered and opened fire; as a result Razzia Bibi (45) and Zulfiqar injured.

They were shifted to THQ hospital where Razzia Bibi succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons shot dead a motorcyclist Muhammad Abid and injured his companion Shoukat Ali of Piplan near Chak 8 and fled.

The injured was shifted to hospital; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.