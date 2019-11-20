UrduPoint.com
Woman Among 2 Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:38 PM

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of fining in Sillanwali and Phularwan police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :

Police sources said Wednesday that Sikandar Hayat Bhatti s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Chak 153/NB Tehsil Sillanwali was watering the fields when his relative Muhammad Ibrar s/o Muhammad Sharif quarreled with him over water- turn; in a fit of rage the accused Abrar shot dead Sikandar Hayat and fled.

In another incident, Waqar Ahmad of village Bhuwan Tehsil Kotmomin has allegedly shot dead his sister Abida Parveen (mother of 3 children) for honor and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

