Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of enmity in Wan Bhachran and Khushab police limits on Monday.

Police said Muhammad Tanveer, on domestic dispute a resident of village Ghundi Tehsil Wan Bhachran shot dead his cousin when she was at home with her Mother Zainab.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons riding on motorcycles have gunned down their opponent Muhammad Matah at Dera Samblianwala Tehsil Jauhrabad near Sugar Mills.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.