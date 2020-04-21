Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Mianwali

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of business affairs and marriage dispute in Piplan and Wan Bhachran police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of business affairs and marriage dispute in Piplan and Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Haroon Manjh, 25 resident of village 215/JB Tehsil Piplan wanted to marry with his cousin Hira Manjh but the parents of Hira refused the proposal.

On the day of incident the accused Haroon entered the home of his uncle and cut throat his cousin Hira Manjh with dagger and fled.

In another incident, accused Amjad along with his accomplices Sultan have allegedly shot dead Haji Khaliqdad of village Subewala Tehsil Wan Bhachran over a business dispute.

Dead bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.