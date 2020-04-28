Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents

Two persons including a woman were gunned down in separate incidents of firing in Kala Bagh and Mianwali police limits on Tuesday

Police sources said that Purtapal Khan (44), resident of Subali, was the empployee of Landlord Raees Yousafzai.

On the day of incident, when the labourer Purtapal Khan refused to pay back the advanced amount, the landlord Raees Yousaf Zai shot him dead and fled from the scene.

In another incident, Amjad Khan R/o village Mulharri Tehsil Mianwali has allegedly shot dead his wife Zunaira Bibi over domestic issues and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after autopsy; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.