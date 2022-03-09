Woman among 3 dacoits arrested

The Lahore police have arrested three dacoits including a woman involved in various incidents of robbery and recovered a motorbike and illegal weapons from them

As per modus operandi of the accused, they would use a motorcycle with an 'Applied for' number-plate like a family.

They used to wait outside the ATM machines or banks, and loot people who would come out after withdrawing cash from banks.

The accused looted Rs 2.5 million in Nawab Town area and Rs 400,000 in Iqbal Town area in cash.

the Nawab Town police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Farooq, Ali Raza and Humaira Shehzadi.