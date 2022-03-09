UrduPoint.com

Woman Among 3 Dacoits Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Woman among 3 dacoits arrested

The Lahore police have arrested three dacoits including a woman involved in various incidents of robbery and recovered a motorbike and illegal weapons from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Lahore police have arrested three dacoits including a woman involved in various incidents of robbery and recovered a motorbike and illegal weapons from them.

As per modus operandi of the accused, they would use a motorcycle with an 'Applied for' number-plate like a family.

They used to wait outside the ATM machines or banks, and loot people who would come out after withdrawing cash from banks.

The accused looted Rs 2.5 million in Nawab Town area and Rs 400,000 in Iqbal Town area in cash.

the Nawab Town police conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Farooq, Ali Raza and Humaira Shehzadi.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Robbery Women Family From Million

Recent Stories

Punjab culture minister, IGP discuss cultural eve ..

Punjab culture minister, IGP discuss cultural events celebrations

13 seconds ago
 18 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

18 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

15 seconds ago
 Supreme Court to form larger bench to hear petitio ..

Supreme Court to form larger bench to hear petitions against merger of FATA into ..

17 seconds ago
 8 butchers arrested for violation of meat-holiday

8 butchers arrested for violation of meat-holiday

18 seconds ago
 Mohsin Baig files post arrest bail case

Mohsin Baig files post arrest bail case

20 seconds ago
 87 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

87 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>