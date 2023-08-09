Woman among 3 drug barons arrested

The police claimed to have arrested three drug barons including a young woman and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics from their possession

Police Spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad said here on Wednesday that CIA police under the supervision of SP Irtiza Kumail conducted a surprise raid in Chiniot Bazaar and nabbed two motorcyclists - Maqsood Ahmad and Majid - who were transporting 40 kilograms cannabis (charas) on their bike.

Meanwhile, City Jaranwala police also arrested a female drug baron, Anam Javaid, resident of Rehman Colony Multan from Syed Wala Stop and recovered 490 liters liquor from her possession.

The police locked all the three accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.