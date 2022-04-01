UrduPoint.com

Woman Among 3 Killed In Different Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Woman among 3 killed in different incidents

As many as 3 persons including a young woman were killed in different incidents here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 3 persons including a young woman were killed in different incidents here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that an unknown assailant riding on a motorcycle opened fire and killed a 28-year-old woman Shazia Bibi near Mansoorabad Chowki bazaar Jhumra Road. The accused later escaped from the scene while the corpse was shifted to mortuary.

Similarly, 17-year-old Abdul Rehman was killed while 15-year-old Ali Ahmad was injured when their motorbikes collided with each other near Chak No.225 Ahmad Nagar.

The injured was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where doctors.

Meanwhile, body of an unknown addict person (20) was found from Taxi Stand Plot Jaranwala City and shifted to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for his identification was under progress.

