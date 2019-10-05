Woman among 3 killed in road accidents

Three people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Bhakhar and Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police said on Saturday that Nazir Ahmad, resident of Bhakhar city along with his daughter Beena Batool was was riding a motorcycle at school road when a recklessly driven motorcycle rickshaw hit the two-wheeler.

Both father and daughter died on the spot. The accused rickshaw driver fled.

In another accident, a rashly driven dumper hit to death a motorcyclist Naveed, near Chak 53/NB at Faisalabad road and fled.

Police have registered cases.