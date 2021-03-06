Woman among 3 killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Three people, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in various parts of the district.

Police said on Saturday that former UC chairman Rai Ijaz, resident of Luqmanpur village was going to Bhagtanwala by a car when two unidentified persons intercepted him near Bhabhrana Morh and opened fire at him.

He died on the spot.

In an accident, Muhammad Ramzan (20) and Satt Barhae Bibi (50) died on the spot when a rashly driven trailer hit their motorbike.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Cases have been registered.