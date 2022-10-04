Woman among 3 suspected drug suppliers held

Police have arrested 3 suspected drug suppliers including a woman while conducting operations in different areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 3 suspected drug suppliers including a woman while conducting operations in different areas.

On the directions of SSP Amjad Shaikh, Hatri, B-Section and Sakhi Pir Police have arrested three suspected drug peddlers identified as Noor Jahan Sarai, Tanveer Yousafzai and Muhammad Sajjad Kathiawari in separate raids, spokesman said.

According to spokesman, Police also recvered 1100 grams of hashish from woman accused Noor Jehan, 340 grams hashish from Tanveer Yousafzai and 6 bottles of liquor from accused Sajjad Kathiawari.

The cases were registered against the accused under relevant sections of Narcotics Control Act, spokesman stated.