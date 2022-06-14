Woman among 4 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Four people including a woman were killed in different incidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that unidentified persons shot dead Zeeshan, in Chak No 115-JB.

In another incident, Asim along others killed his uncle Abdul Hameed in Chak No.116-JB over watering issue.

Similarly, Imtiaz killed his wife Nawab Bibi on suspicion of illicit relations and threw her corpse in the fields.

Altaf Hussain was shot dead over an old enmity in Chak No.598-GB.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.