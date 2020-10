Woman among 6 abduction in 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as six persons including a woman were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 10-year-old Ali Hasan was kidnapped from Siddique-e-Akbar Town while Kiran, daughter of Boota, was abducted from Chak No 7-JB.

Similarly, Ali Akber of Marzipura was kidnapped from Ghulam Muhammad Abad whereas Ajab Khan of Lucky Marwat was abducted from Chak No 225-RB Ahmad Nagar.

Meanwhile, Anwar Ali was abducted from Yousuf Abbas while 13-year-old Muazzam, son of Azhar, was kidnapped from Mohallah Niamat Abad.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.