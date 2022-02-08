Woman among 7 arrested, narcotics seized

Police arrested seven drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Police arrested seven drug-peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Tuesday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested alleged criminals and recovered 1.

480kg hashish, 55 liters of liquor, two pistols of 30-bore and a gun of12-bore from them.

They were identified as Kinza Bibi, Muhammad Amir, Javed Hussain, Ada Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, Ayub and Bilal Hassan.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.