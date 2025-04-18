Open Menu

Woman Among 8 Drug Suppliers Held With 9.5 Kg Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday continued operations against drug suppliers and arrested eight accused including a woman with over 9.5 kilograms charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Rawat Police nabbed four accused Waseem, Sikandar, Shahbaz and Muhammad Hayat recovering 1.68 kg, 1.26 kg, 700 grams and 530 grams respectively of the contraband item.

Similarly, the R A Bazar Police recovered 2.2 kg charas from accused Arzoo Yousaf, while the Wah Saddar Police held accused Asif with 1.4 kg of the commodity.

Likewise, the Bani and City Police caught accused Yasir and Adnan with 1.242 kg and 720 grams charas respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ganjmandi and Pirwadhai Police recovered a 30-bore with ammunition each from accused Siddique and Zameer respectively.

APP/mwc-ihn

