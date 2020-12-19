Woman among five abducted from Faisalabad

Five persons including a woman were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

Police spokesman said on Saturday that 12-year-old Abdullah son of Mehmoodul Haq went out to offer prayer in Nisar Colony Samanabad when some unidentified accused kidnapped him.

Similarly, Ulfat wife of Zeeshan was abducted from People's Colony,while 22-year-old Haidar Ali son of Sabir Ali was kidnapped from Raja Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Meanwhile, car-riders kidnapped Qasim resident of Luqman Abad Sargodha from Sant Singh Wala Phattak Jhumra Road Faisalabad,while Rizwan resident of Chak No.21-GB Khanewal was abducted from Sitara Pulli Ghattwala Faisalabad.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.