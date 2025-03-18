Woman Among Five Dacoits Arrested,items Recovered
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) City Jaranwala police on Tuesday arrested five dacoits including a woman and recovered other items from their possession.
Police spokesman said that the police teams on a tip-off conducted raids and arrested a dacoit gang including ring leader Sheikh Shehzad Alias Shazada and other accused included Rameez Sheikh,Sohail Noor Sheikh,Babar Hussain Gujjar and Saadia Bibi.
The police recovered cash amounting Rs.235,000/-,gold jewelry,15 motorcycles,14 mobile phones,one rickshaw, illicit weapons and other items from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security
New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in second T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2025
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused arrested with narcotics50 seconds ago
-
Woman among five dacoits arrested,items recovered54 seconds ago
-
Zakat,Ushr chairman holds open court56 seconds ago
-
Muizzuddin Peerzada assigned to hold additional charge of DGPR Sindh11 minutes ago
-
PM to undertake an official visit to KSA on March 19-2221 minutes ago
-
11 arrested on gambling charges21 minutes ago
-
PM calls for concerted efforts to eliminate Hepatitis C from Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
COAS, Commander National Guard of Bahrain discuss regional security1 hour ago
-
PAF releases video tribute honouring 1965 war hero MM Alam1 hour ago
-
Commander of Bahrain National Guard calls on COAS1 hour ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO greet newly-elected office-bearers of NPC2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 72,139 cusecs water2 hours ago