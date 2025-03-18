Woman among five dacoits arrested,items recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) City Jaranwala police on Tuesday arrested five dacoits including a woman and recovered other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said that the police teams on a tip-off conducted raids and arrested a dacoit gang including ring leader Sheikh Shehzad Alias Shazada and other accused included Rameez Sheikh,Sohail Noor Sheikh,Babar Hussain Gujjar and Saadia Bibi.

The police recovered cash amounting Rs.235,000/-,gold jewelry,15 motorcycles,14 mobile phones,one rickshaw, illicit weapons and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.