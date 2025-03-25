Woman Among Five Drug Peddlers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested five drug peddlers from different areas of the district.
According to officials, Sadar police apprehended two suspects, Khan Bahadur and Asmatullah. Khan Bahadur was carrying 1.7 kg charas, while Asmatullah was caught with 30 liters of locally distilled liquor and a distillery setup.
Meanwhile, Peer Joghee police arrested Bilal Ilyas, also known as Bilo Klasra, after recovering 1.07 kg charas from his possession. In another raid in the jurisdiction of Peer Joghee police station, police arrested Habib-ur-Rehman, son of Rahim Bakhsh with 1.165 kg charas. Additionally, a woman, Uzma Bibi, wife of Babur Mohana, was arrested with 1.6 kg charas.
Recent Stories
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman among five drug peddlers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Aurat Foundation for substantial increase in excise tax on cigarettes, other tobacco products3 minutes ago
-
Potohar press club member congratulates newly elected members of NPC3 minutes ago
-
SC rejects bail of a pregnant women in heroin smuggling case13 minutes ago
-
CCoP approves fast-tracked plan for PIA privatization13 minutes ago
-
Scholarships worth Rs 10m awarded to Dera Board’s position holders13 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam University organized peace walk to condemn Jafar Expeess incident23 minutes ago
-
Reforms soon to ensure timely and effective justice; CJP Yahya Afridi23 minutes ago
-
Peshawari Chappal: a handmade footwear draw people ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations32 minutes ago
-
Tree Plantation Awareness Campaign Launched in Shikarpur32 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Karachi express train32 minutes ago
-
25kg hashish seized in Railways police raid32 minutes ago