Woman among five drug peddlers arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested five drug peddlers from different areas of the district.

According to officials, Sadar police apprehended two suspects, Khan Bahadur and Asmatullah. Khan Bahadur was carrying 1.7 kg charas, while Asmatullah was caught with 30 liters of locally distilled liquor and a distillery setup.

Meanwhile, Peer Joghee police arrested Bilal Ilyas, also known as Bilo Klasra, after recovering 1.07 kg charas from his possession. In another raid in the jurisdiction of Peer Joghee police station, police arrested Habib-ur-Rehman, son of Rahim Bakhsh with 1.165 kg charas. Additionally, a woman, Uzma Bibi, wife of Babur Mohana, was arrested with 1.6 kg charas.