Woman Among Five Held As Police Raid Brothel In Paharpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Woman among five held as police raid brothel in Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In a crackdown against criminal activities, Paharpur police on Tuesday raided a brothel and arrested five people including a woman.

According to police spokesman, the operation was conducted by Paharpur Circle SDPO Malik Abid Iqbal and SHO Aftab Alam Baloch following a tip-off from an informer.

The police apprehended a woman identified as Saira wife of Saifullah, resident of Qaidabad, along with four men — Ahmad Hassan son of Khan Muhammad, resident of Chah Naliwala; Nusratullah son of Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Qazi Khokhar; Muhammad Kamran son of Muhammad Hassan, resident of Kot Jai; and Gulzar son of Haqnawaz, resident of Khano Khel.

The accused were taken into custody and a case has been registered against them.

APP/akt

