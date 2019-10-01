Woman among four injured in Jaffarabad acid attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :At least four member of a family were injured when unknown men threw acid on them at Real way Colony area of Jaffarabad district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were present at a house as unidentified men barged into their house and sprinkled acid on them and fled from the scene.

As a result, a woman among four received burn injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Police on information reached the site and sealed the area and started search to arrest outlaws.