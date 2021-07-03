UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Four Injured In Sibi Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Woman among four injured in Sibi firing

Unknown armed robbers shot injured four persons including a woman over resistance in Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot injured four persons including a woman over resistance in Bakhtiarabad area of Sibi district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, unidentified armed robbers entered the house and opened fire at them when they put up resistances with them during trying to loot valuables.

As a result, a woman among four suffered injuries on the spot.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The victims were identified as Bahdur, Parvez Ahmed, Raisuddin and a woman Mahi Bakhtawar.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

