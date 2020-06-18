Woman among four smugglers arrested

The City police Thursday arrested four smugglers including a woman from vicinity of Peshawar during ongoing campaign against drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The City police Thursday arrested four smugglers including a woman from vicinity of Peshawar during ongoing campaign against drug peddlers.

According to police, a lady smuggler and her accomplice were arrested within limits of Badabiar.

They were trying to smuggle contraband from district Khyber to down country in a car. The recovered narcotics include 10 kilogram hashish and one kilogram opium.

Meanwhile, Phandu and Khazana police arrested two smugglers and recovered seven kilogram hashish and Ice drug worth tens of thousands of rupees from their possession. The cases have been registered in concerned police stations and investigation is underway.