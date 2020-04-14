UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among Seven Drug Dealers Arrested In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

Woman among seven drug dealers arrested in Peshawar

City police Tuesday arrested seven narcotics dealers including a woman during ongoing crackdown on drug pushers in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :City police Tuesday arrested seven narcotics dealers including a woman during ongoing crackdown on drug pushers in the city.

According to police, the drug dealers were arrested during actions conducted in various localities of the city.

Police also recovered 40 kilogram hashish from the possession of the arrested persons.

Eight kilogram opium, one kilogram hashish and two kilogram heroin was recovered from a dealer, Sardar Ali and a woman from Surband area.

