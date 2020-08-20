Woman among seven drug peddlers arrested

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4435 grams hashish from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4435 grams hashish from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested a woman namely Shazia Manzoor allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered 1570 grams hashish from her.

SHO Civil Line and his team conducted a raid and held Sajid Mehmood for carrying 1300 grams hashish.

Similarly, Waris Khan police netted Muhammad Tanveer and seized 290 grams hashish.

New Town police nabbed Muhibullah for having 350 grams hashish while Airport police apprehended Imran Khan with 250 grams hashish.

Saddar Baroni police in their crackdown against anti-social elements arrested Khalil and recovered 300 grams hashish while Kalar Syedan police held Zeeshan Zafeer for carrying 375 grams hashish.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.