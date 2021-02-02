Woman among six accused held, narcotics seized in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested six accused including a woman drug peddler and recovered narcotics and stake money from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and gamblers, team of Urban area police station headed by SHO Tariq Irfan conducted raids in the jurisdiction and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3 kg heroin, 2.

420 kg hashish and 20 liter of liquor from them.

Meanwhile, police team have also caught three gamblers and recovered Rs 30,570 stake money from their possession. They were identified as- Parveen Bibi, Amjad Hussain, Nadeem Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Tahir Shoukat and Muhammad Hassan.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.