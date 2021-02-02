UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among Six Accused Held, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:14 PM

Woman among six accused held, narcotics seized in sargodha

Police on Tuesday arrested six accused including a woman drug peddler and recovered narcotics and stake money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested six accused including a woman drug peddler and recovered narcotics and stake money from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and gamblers, team of Urban area police station headed by SHO Tariq Irfan conducted raids in the jurisdiction and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3 kg heroin, 2.

420 kg hashish and 20 liter of liquor from them.

Meanwhile, police team have also caught three gamblers and recovered Rs 30,570 stake money from their possession. They were identified as- Parveen Bibi, Amjad Hussain, Nadeem Iqbal, Khurram Shahzad, Tahir Shoukat and Muhammad Hassan.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Money Women From

Recent Stories

Chinese Politburo Member Urges US to Change Course ..

1 minute ago

'No elite group to get priority in vaccination, he ..

2 minutes ago

CPJ asks India to stop arresting, harassing journa ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar's Ruling NLD Party Calls for Release of Su ..

2 minutes ago

U.S.-pakistan Scholarship Program Celebrates 16 Ye ..

13 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches LHC for bail in assets be ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.