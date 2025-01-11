Open Menu

Woman Among Six Injured In Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Woman among six injured in firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Six people including a woman sustained bullet wounds in firing taking place in Hasilpur tehsil of the district.

Police sources confirmed that a woman among six people had suffered bullet injuries in Shahpur Tanga village of Hasilpur tehsil.

They said that two groups had been running a dispute for long, which led to exchange of fire on Saturday.

The police and a team of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Hasilpur.

Later on, some of the injured were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for further medical treatment.

Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused and launched investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Punjab Victoria Bahawalpur Tanga Hasilpur Shahpur Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

26 minutes ago
 Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefi ..

Fuel shortages, lack of spare parts disrupt firefighting, rescue operations in G ..

1 hour ago
 FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

2 hours ago
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

2 hours ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

3 hours ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host top AI game developers competition o ..

Dubai to host top AI game developers competition on January 23

3 hours ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan