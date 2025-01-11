Woman Among Six Injured In Firing
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Six people including a woman sustained bullet wounds in firing taking place in Hasilpur tehsil of the district.
Police sources confirmed that a woman among six people had suffered bullet injuries in Shahpur Tanga village of Hasilpur tehsil.
They said that two groups had been running a dispute for long, which led to exchange of fire on Saturday.
The police and a team of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Hasilpur.
Later on, some of the injured were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur for further medical treatment.
Hasilpur police have registered a case against the accused and launched investigation into the incident.
