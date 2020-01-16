Woman among six injured in Mastung vehicle-truck collision

At least six persons were injured in a collision between a vehicle and a truck on National Highway near Deriangarh area of Mastung district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :At least six persons were injured in a collision between a vehicle and a truck on National Highway near Deriangarh area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies spokesperson,a passenger bus carrying commuters was on it's way when a truck hit it which was coming from opposition direction near Driangarh.

As a result, six person received injuries on the spot.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nesrby hospital for medical aid where the injured were identified as Khair Jan, Noor Muhammad, Shafi Muhammad, Raheem Bakhsh,Khair Muhammad and a woman Razia Bibi.

The collision reason could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.