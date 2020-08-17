Woman among three die, 18 injure in Washuk car-vehicle collision

At least three persons including a woman died while 18 others including children and women sustained injuries in a collision between a 2D car and a pickup vehicle on National Highway near Tehsil Naaq Surab area of Washuk district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons including a woman died while 18 others including children and women sustained injuries in a collision between a 2D car and a pickup vehicle on National Highway near Tehsil Naaq Surab area of Washuk district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, two vehicles collided with each other due to over speeding at Tehisl Naag Surab. As a result, a woman among three died on the spot while 18 others received injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the treatments of injured victims were initiated. Two bodies were identified as Jahnzaib and Muhammad Altaf were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Levies Force has registered a case.