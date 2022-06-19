UrduPoint.com

Woman Among Three Die, Five Injured In Loralai Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Woman among three die, five injured in Loralai accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman among three people died and five others including a woman received injuries in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Loralai district, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to the details, two vehicles collided with each other on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, three people died on the spot while five suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Sufiayan, and a woman Zainab Bibi and the injured included Mir Waice, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Khalid, and Shumila.

Levies force has registered a case of the incident while the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicles Died Loralai Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

15 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

16 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

16 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.