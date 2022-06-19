Woman among three die, five injured in Loralai accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A woman among three people died and five others including a woman received injuries in a collision between two vehicles on National Highway near Loralai district, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to the details, two vehicles collided with each other on National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, three people died on the spot while five suffered injuries.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Sufiayan, and a woman Zainab Bibi and the injured included Mir Waice, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Khalid, and Shumila.

Levies force has registered a case of the incident while the bodies have been handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.