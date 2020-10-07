UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Three Died In Dasht Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Woman among three died in Dasht accident

At least three persons died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a vehicle on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :At least three persons died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a vehicle on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies Force official, the victims were on the way to home in a car from Quetta when a vehicle coming from opposite direction hit the car due to over speeding.

As a result, three persons including a woman died on the spot while two other received wounds.

Levies Forces on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to civil hospital Quetta through Edhi Ambulance vehicles.

The bodies were identified as Maulvi Abdul Hameed, Shah Nawaz and Vilayat Bibi.

The all victims were reported to be resident of Bhag Naari area of Bolan district.

The bodies were sent to their native town after completion of medico legal formalities. Levies Force registered a case.

