UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Among Three Drug Traffickers Held

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 10:40 AM

Woman among three drug traffickers held

MUZAFFARGARH, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) ::Karamdaad Qureshi police have arrested three drug traffickers including a woman and recovered 30 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.

Police arrested the accused from different places during operations against drug traffickers, police spokesman said on Monday. Hashish recovered valued around Rs 5 million.

Accused Asif was arrested with sixteen (16) kilogram of Hashish while he was transporting the narcotics from Quetta to Multan. A woman Saeeda, travelling from Qasur, was arrested with twelve (12) kilogram of Hashish while another 1200 gram was recovered from a local narcotics peddlar Mureed Hussain. All three have been put in the police lock up.

DPO Nadeem Abbas annouced cash awards and appreciation certificates for the police teams. The operation against narcotics traffickers would continue to eliminate the menace from society, DPO said in statement.

Related Topics

Multan Quetta Police Women All From Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 May 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

More than three people from same family can travel ..

8 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

8 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

8 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.