Woman among three drug traffickers held

MUZAFFARGARH, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) ::Karamdaad Qureshi police have arrested three drug traffickers including a woman and recovered 30 kilogram of Hashish from their possession.

Police arrested the accused from different places during operations against drug traffickers, police spokesman said on Monday. Hashish recovered valued around Rs 5 million.

Accused Asif was arrested with sixteen (16) kilogram of Hashish while he was transporting the narcotics from Quetta to Multan. A woman Saeeda, travelling from Qasur, was arrested with twelve (12) kilogram of Hashish while another 1200 gram was recovered from a local narcotics peddlar Mureed Hussain. All three have been put in the police lock up.

DPO Nadeem Abbas annouced cash awards and appreciation certificates for the police teams. The operation against narcotics traffickers would continue to eliminate the menace from society, DPO said in statement.