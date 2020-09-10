UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Three Held With Narcotics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:29 PM

Police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession. According to police sources here on Thursday, Johrabad police on a tip off conducted raid and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4 kg hashish from them.

Thearrested accused were identified as Ahmed Sher, Tahira and Muhammad Usman. A case has beenregistered against them. Further investigation was underway

More Stories From Pakistan

