Woman among three held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession. According to police sources here on Thursday, Johrabad police on a tip off conducted raid and arrested three drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4 kg hashish from them.

Thearrested accused were identified as Ahmed Sher, Tahira and Muhammad Usman. A case has beenregistered against them. Further investigation was underway