Woman Among Three Injured In Duki Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Three persons including a woman received injuries in an incident of road mishap happened here near Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Three persons including a woman received injuries in an incident of road mishap happened here near Duki area of Loralai district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on their way to home in a car as it overturned on National Highway near Baghau, Duki due to over speeding.

As a result, Abdul Rauf along with his wife and his son suffered wounds. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid by Levies Force.

