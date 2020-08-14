UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Three Injured In Mastung Blast

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:46 AM

Woman among three injured in Mastung blast

At least three persons including a woman were injured in a cracker blast occurred in Mastung Bazaar on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons including a woman were injured in a cracker blast occurred in Mastung Bazaar on Thursday.

According to police sources, unknown saboteurs planted a cracker bomb under a hand cart of toy which was parked at Pilot school near main Bazaar of Mastung town which went off, leaving three persons injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to district headquarter hospital for medical where the victims were identified as Hafiz Hameedullah, Naseebullah, and Bibi Gull.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started to trace out suspects.

More Stories From Pakistan

