Woman among three injured in Nasirabad accident

(@FahadShabbir)

A woman among three persons were injured in a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district on Thursday

According to police sources, the victims were on way home on a motorbike when a vehicle coming from opposition direction hit them due to over speeding, leaving three injured on the spot.

Police reached the site soon after the incident and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for medical aid where the male victims were identified as Ghulam Jaffar and Niaz Ali.

Police also arrested driver of the vehicle for investigation.