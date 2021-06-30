UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Three Killed In Different Incidents

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Woman among three killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a speeding dumper truck hit a bicycle rider labourer near Chak No 227-RB on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road.

As a result, he died on the spot. The victim was identified as Officer Khan s/o Lyallpur Khan.

In the second incident, a dumper ran over two labourers near Sahianwala interchange roundabout.

One victim identified as Usama (20) was killed on the spot while other Khalid s/o Shafique sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital in precarious condition.

Separately, a woman about 50 was found dead from a canal near Tandlianwala. The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained.

Police had registered separate cases.

