Woman Among Three Killed In Different Incidents
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in different incidents here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, a speeding dumper truck hit a bicycle rider labourer near Chak No 227-RB on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road.
As a result, he died on the spot. The victim was identified as Officer Khan s/o Lyallpur Khan.
In the second incident, a dumper ran over two labourers near Sahianwala interchange roundabout.
One victim identified as Usama (20) was killed on the spot while other Khalid s/o Shafique sustained multiple injuries. He was rushed to hospital in precarious condition.
Separately, a woman about 50 was found dead from a canal near Tandlianwala. The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained.
Police had registered separate cases.