Woman among three killed in Mianwali

Three persons, including a woman, were killed in separate incidents in Esakhel and Piplan police limits during last 24 hours

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 )

Police sources said Monday one Kublai Khan, resident of Ali Kamal khel,suspected that his wife Noorani Bibi had illicit relations with one Shahbaz Khan.

On the day of incident, accused Kublai Khan allegedly shot dead his wife Noorani Bibi when she was talking to her paramour on cell phone. The accused fled after committing the crime.

In another incident, Maqsood Khan,15, of Mosvi khel was killed accidentally when his father Azhar Khan was cleaning his gun which went off inadvertently.

Meanwhile, 55 years old man Muhammad Siddique of Mandowala village was killed when the dilapidated roof ofhis house caved in during continued rain.

Police registered separate cases.