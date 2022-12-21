UrduPoint.com

Woman Among Three Killed In Separate Incidents

Published December 21, 2022

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) ::An unknown woman among three persons was killed in separate incidents of violence, said district police here on Wednesday.

In a report lodged in a local police station, Feroz Shah alleged that accused Asim opened fires on his son Zarghan Shah over an old enmity. As a result, he sustained critical wounds and later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Meanwhile, a man taking his wife and son on a motorcycle was crushed to death by a loaded rickshaw near Dagai Road. He was killed on the spot while his wife and her child remained safe in the accident.

Similarly, Chota Lahor police recovered a body of an unknown woman in the limits of Jalasai area near Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. The body was buried and search of the heirs was underway.

Police have registered the cases in respective police stations.

