Woman among three killed in separate incidents of violence

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) ::Three persons including a woman killed in separate incidents of violence here on Friday, police said.

The first incident took place at Rora Sharif in the jurisdiction of University Police Station wherein an armed man opened firing on his two rivals and injured them.

The injured were rushed to the district headquarters hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Both victims were uncle and nephew. Later, the police arrested the murderer identified as Mohammad Mushtaq from his house and recovered weapon used in the crime.

Meanwhile, in another incident two armed men entered into a house at Panyala area and started firing on a woman killing her on the spot. The murderers managed their escape well after the crime.

Police had registered the cases and investigations were in progress.