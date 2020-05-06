Woman Among Three Killed In Separate Incidents
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:18 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in Tehkal area of provincial metropolis here on Wednesday.
According to police, unknown assailants broke into the house of a tenant, Noor Zaman in Charanado locality of Tehkal and started indiscriminate firing.
As a result Noor Zaman and a woman died on the spot.
Reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity arisen over a land dispute.
Meanwhile, police also recovered a bullet ridden body of a man from Tehkal area.
Cases have been registered and investigation was underway.