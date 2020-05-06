Woman among three killed in separate incidents

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 07:18 PM

Three persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in Tehkal area of provincial metropolis here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in Tehkal area of provincial metropolis here on Wednesday.

According to police, unknown assailants broke into the house of a tenant, Noor Zaman in Charanado locality of Tehkal and started indiscriminate firing.

As a result Noor Zaman and a woman died on the spot.

Reason behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity arisen over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, police also recovered a bullet ridden body of a man from Tehkal area.

Cases have been registered and investigation was underway.

