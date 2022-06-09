Woman among three killed in separate road mishaps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed while two others suffered injuries in separate road accidents on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that Shahzeb (35),van driver,was killed while his helper Sufyan suffered injuries in a van-bus collision on Khurrianwala road. Both were residents of Chandarkot, Manawala.

Rescue team handed over the body to Balochni police whereas the injured was shifted to the local hospital.

In another accident, a collision between trailer and motorcycle left a man killed on the spot while injured a woman Afya near Panseera Adda, Gojra road.

The victim was identified as Saleem s/o Zulifqar.

The third road mishap was reported near Chak Jhumra, Sangla Hill road when a woman was hit and ran over by a speeding dumper truck. The deceased was identified as Abida Bibi, wife of Riaz, resident of Chak 192-RB.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities,said Rescue 1122.