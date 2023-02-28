UrduPoint.com

Woman Among Three Killed In Various Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Woman among three killed in various incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Three people, including a woman, were killed in different incidents here on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, Saira Bibi of Chak No109-RB died on the spot whereas her spouse Tahir was injured.

In the second incident, Naeem Khan, 43, of Rasool Nagar committed suicide by hanging himselfdue to unknown reasons.

An unidentified motorcyclist was killed when he collided with a truck on Narwala Road.

