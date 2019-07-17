UrduPoint.com
Woman Among Three Killed Near Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Woman among three killed near Sargodha

Three persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Jhal Chakian police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) -:Three persons including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed and Jhal Chakian police limits.

Police sources said on Wednesday that Bilal s/o Younus, r/o chak 116 SB along with his companion Riaz was travelling on a motorcycle on Sillanwali road when a speeding truck hit the motorbike at 126 Gamman road.

Bilal and Riaz died on the spot whereas the accused driver fled from the scene.

In another accident, a speeding motorcycle rickshaw hit to death a pedestrian Manzooran Bibi of Hyderabad town at Jhal Chakian morr and fled.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital and police registered separate cases.

