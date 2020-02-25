Woman among three murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Three people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of family quarrels in Sahiwal and Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Three people including a woman were murdered in separate incidents of family quarrels in Sahiwal and Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said Tuesday that Omar Hayat s/o Saeed (50) resident of Tehsil Sahiwal wanted to arrange marriage of his son Ali Raza with Siddra Batool the daughter of his younger brother Khizar Hayat.

Because Ali Raza was unemployed Kizar Hayat refused the proposal of his elder brother Omar Hayat. On the day of incident the accused brother Omar Hayat has allegedly axed to death his younger brother and his niece Siddra Batool.

In another incident, Asghar Hussain of village Yousaf Shah has allegedly shot dead his cousin Waqar Waheed over business affairs and fled.

The bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.