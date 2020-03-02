Woman among three murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Three people including a woman were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of enmity and honor in Mouchh and Mela police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Three people including a woman were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of enmity and honor in Mouchh and Mela police limits.

Police sources said Monday that there was an old enmity between Zado Khel and Darhall tribes of village Tari Khel.

On the day of incident both the groups came face to face in the village and resultantly they stated cross firing as a result two passerby including Ghulam Yasin and Haqdar Khan alias Khan Wadhi died by intercepting bullets while another passerby Muhammad Nawaz injured.

In another incident, the accused brother Muhammad Tayyab of village Mela has allegedly shot dead his sister Asmat Bibi for honor and fled from the scene.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.