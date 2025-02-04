Woman among two arrested, 30 kg chars seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sargodha Road police arrested two drug pushers including a woman and recovered 30 kilograms chars from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team on tip-off conducted raid and arrested two drug pushers including Bilal and Shagufta Bibi along with 30 kg chars.

The police locked the accused behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.