Woman Among Two Arrested, 30 Kg Chars Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Sargodha Road police arrested two drug pushers including a woman and recovered 30 kilograms chars from their possession.

Police said here on Tuesday that the team on tip-off conducted raid and arrested two drug pushers including Bilal and Shagufta Bibi along with 30 kg chars.

The police locked the accused behind the bars,while further investigation was underway.

